“To receive, you must give.” – Joe Sakic

At the Colorado Avalanche, everyone thinks they have the tools to try to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001, and the arrival of striker Arturi Likonen could help the organization in that regard, according to general manager Joe Sakic.

The latter provided more depth and leeway for coach Jared Bednar not to relive the disappointment of last year, when the “Aves” surrendered in the second round of qualifying to the Vegas Golden Knights. Thus, he secured San Jose Sharks striker Andrew Cogliano and negotiated with his Montreal Canadiens counterpart, Kent Hughes, to acquire Lehkonen on Monday’s trade deadline.

Sakic already welcomes the decision and, according to The Athletic, will see his new player play on the wing alongside pivotal player Alex Newhawk, the starter with 23 points in 53 games this season.

“He was one of the players that we thought could be a good pick because of the way we play, the way he plays and our needs,” the general manager said after his work day. The group of six supporting forwards [des trios 3 et 4] And our depth is greatly improved. To achieve the long run in the series, you need it.

And according to The Athletic, the former Habs’ 62nd player experience should have been an advantage in Colorado, where compatriot Mikko Rantanen was delighted with the acquisition of Lakonen.

“We’ve been able to add reserves to our group and that’s what counts, defeating Sakic. We know there are people with character who come to help our dressing room and give us a winning attitude to try and win a cup.

in confidence

With four straight victories in their pocket, including a 3-2 win in overtime on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, Avalanche is at the top of the overall standings and they have every reason to believe in their chances. In addition to his new weapons he got during the day, Sakic had his hands on the backs of Josh Manson and striker Nico Storm, respectively from the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

The general manager appears calm with his decisions in the past few days, even if some remind him that the departure of Justin Barron, who is now Canadian King, will likely be felt in a few years.

“To receive, you must give, the former glory of Quebec Nordic was simply released. Every club is different. There are exchanges that had to be made this year to resolve important issues, in our opinion.