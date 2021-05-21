Prune the penguins hard and take the lead

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored a 5-4 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the first round against the New York Islanders Thursday night on Long Island.

The third period of this duel was more than entertaining, as the “islanders” found a way to connect it twice.

But Brandon Taniff’s success less than four minutes before curation time ended the debate. The puck winger quickly hit the ball, as Christopher Letang sent it into the net. The Quebec defender gave a good game, having assembled a goal and provided assists.

Jeff Carter had his say in this win. The striker obtained from Los Angeles Kings on April 11th hit the target twice. The veteran seems to have found the fountain of youth since the qualifying rounds. He now has three goals and four points since the start of the qualifiers.

Jason Zucker was Pens’ other goalscorer. On his goal and first Carter, Yevgeny Malkin provided assists. The Russian midfielder was playing his first game since meeting his team last in the regular season. He was previously bothered by an injury, the nature of which his team did not reveal.

Scott Mayfield and Cale Kalturbak (twice) and Anthony Bouvillier gave the “Islanders” response. In all three cases, it was the first success in the series.

In front of the Penguins’ net, Tristan Gary saved 26 times. Varlamov has been tested 27 times.

The two clubs will call back on Saturday afternoon at the Nassau Coliseum in the fourth game.