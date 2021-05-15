Tokyo direction to Shaoyenjan Matteo Saint-Pierre

He was fifth in the VL2 200m at the Para Canoe World Cup in Hungary which was allowed to land his plane ticket to the Land of the Rising Sun. It’s also the best result of his career.

There is a lot of pressure that has fallen after the race. It felt really good. I’ll enjoy it as long as the moment is here , Jean-Philippe told Nadio V. Téléjournal Mauricie – Center-du-Québec.

I wanted to qualify for a while. I was still a little scared, but at least the heavy loads were being lifted. There’s still more to do, it’s normal, but I’m very happy.

Para canoe Canoeing can be practiced by kayak or paddle boat. A outrigger boat propelled by a paddle on one side . Discipline has several categories according to the degree of athletes’ disability. KL1 / VL1: Athletes do not have a torso function, or it is very limited, and no leg function.

KL2 / VL2: Athletes have a partial torso position and can sit upright in a kayak. They also have partial leg function and limited leg movement while paddling.

KL3 / VL3: For athletes, a torso function and a partial leg function. Source : Canadian Paralympic Committee

We always aim to be on the podium or to be on top, but we did our best , Continue.

This result is also an ointment for the athlete who must have missed several months of activity this winter after being hospitalized. The two-month convalescence also denied him valuable water training.

I was lucky to be well surrounded. Quote from:Matteo Saint-Pierre

All winter I was afraid not to do enough, but as my coach said, this is not in vain. Sure, the look is not lost, I missed more tech on the water and featured in the first race as well, but at least it’s finished and we take the other step.

The Paralympics will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.