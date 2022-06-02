tormented France | Montreal Magazine

On Saturday evening, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, the Champions League final was held, in front of a British and Spanish football team. It was a huge event, and it garnered international attention.

Unfortunately, everything turned out to be a disaster.

The organizers lost control of the events, and a huge traffic of fake tickets could have contributed to this. It was an organizational whirlwind. The French admit their shame in the media.

reputation

Above all, we saw thugs from the suburbs break into the action. They harassed and robbed the spectators.

Oddly enough, a part of the political class locks itself up in a state of near-total denial, while ordinary people, witnessing the events, see in it another confirmation of the insecurity that characterizes a growing number of neighborhoods in France – particularly in Seine-Saint-Denis, where the France stadium.

Because insecurity is a real problem in this country.

Quarters that evade French law are often those that evade French mores. For more than twenty years we have been talking about the lost lands of the republic. A form of riot prevails in many of them.

Obviously, those who live there are the first victims.

It will be added that ordinary people have no illusions. I lost track of the number of young women who decided to join boxing, not because they wanted to keep fit or because they enjoyed the sport, but because they wanted to fend for themselves if misfortune fell upon them.

Unsafe

They know how to dress according to the metro line they are going to take.

They also know when not to venture into the neighborhood.

The events of Saturday night reminded everyone of the centrality of insecurity in France.