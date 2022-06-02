Legislative Assembly of Manitoba summer recess

Other highlights of work on the Legislative Building include Prime Minister Heather Stefanson’s first budget in March.

For University of Manitoba assistant professor of political science Christopher Adams, a progressive conservative budget wouldn’t make many waves.

We won’t see any very significant proposals, such as those made by Greg Selinger’s NDP government to raise the regional consumption tax. There was nothing colossal, except for paying property tax for education notice.

Mr. Adams considers the reduction in property tax for education significant this spring, particularly because of the CBC analysis last May.

In particular, CBC research shows that the 10 wealthiest homeowners in Winnipeg received about four times as many tax returns as the least affluent homeowners in 2021.

Inflation at the heart of the debate

The spring legislative sessions saw the birth of several bills, such as the Law Amending the Labor Standards Act. If passed, the bill would allow the government to raise the minimum wage faster than the rate of inflation in exceptional circumstances.

Previously opposing raising the minimum wage, the Heather Stefansson government changed its position on the issue.

There Christopher Adams sees the impact of Fort White’s new MP, Obi Khan, who was elected in a by-election in March.

Obi Khan comes from a business background and is well aware of the impact of minimum wages. He even indicated on Twitter that he supported the increase, before the government proposed the bill.

Obi Khan with Prime Minister Heather Stephenson during his election in the Fort White district. See also Regis Labium will receive the Legion of Honor Photo: Radio Canada/Travis Golby

Other invoices under consideration

In May, there was also a bill to amend the Liquor, Games and Cannabis Control Act aimed at relaxing liquor licensing rules.

The Manitoba Hydropower Amendment Bill and the Public Utilities Board Act were introduced in the fall, which was introduced in the spring. It aims to limit the increase in electricity tariffs and give more power to the government to intervene in tariff setting.

Gain middle-class voters

Christopher Adams, associate professor of political science at the University of Manitoba, believes that for the next legislative session, the government is preparing for elections in 2023.