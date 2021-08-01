Two races for Raphal Lessard in GP3R?

It’s not one, but two races that Raphael Lessard should participate in at the upcoming Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres to be held from August 13-15.

Newspaper He learned that the young driver from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce had been recruited by Team Dave Wight to compete in the first GP3R event, the NASCAR Pinty Series.

This is the same team that called on its services to replace Donald Theatge when the season begins today at Sunset Arena, north of Toronto.

Lessard’s participation in GP3R would not have been possible, according to our information, without the financial contribution from NAPA Pièces d’auto which had already sponsored him in 2018 at Trois-Rivières on the occasion of his presence in the championship. Car (CSCC).

Lissard has two debuts in the NASCAR Pinty series. On his first win, he took an unforgettable victory at the Schuyder Autodrome on June 29, 2019. Then, a few weeks later, in the GP3R, he finished seventh.

In a modified category also

Obviously, Lessard should also be a part of the Chevrolet Urban Challenge, this new event that will make his GP3R debut.

These modified-class cars, which typically run on oval dirt tracks in Granby and Drummond in particular, are included in the program in 2021.

Thanks to the valuable collaboration from Lussier Chevrolet, Lessard has been given the steering wheel of brothers François and Steve Bernier’s third car at a few events this year in Granby, and as a bonus, he will be offered to speak on the streets of Trois-Rivieres.

This new competition should bring together approximately forty drivers, although only 25 will be allowed to start the race scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday 14 August which, incidentally, will be broadcast live on RDS2.

Lessard’s participation in the GP3R, both in the NASCAR Pinty and in the modified category, will be confirmed in the coming days.

The first two stops of NASCAR Pinty’s Series remain scheduled today at the Sunset Oval in Barrie, Ontario. However, unfavorable weather forecasts (90% risk of precipitation) may force the races to be postponed until tomorrow, which is a public holiday in Ontario.