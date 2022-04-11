UK: Quinn felt ‘exhausted’ after contracting COVID

Queen Elizabeth II felt “overwhelmed” after contracting COVID in February, the 96-year-old revealed during a video conference where she spoke to British caregivers mobilized during the pandemic.

• Read also: Affected by COVID, Marie Ellen Tibert will miss the Variété de Star Académie

• Read also: Beijing criticizes the United States’ “accusations” of “Covid-19” in Shanghai

Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 in February and, according to Buckingham Palace, presented “mild symptoms”.

Speaking on Wednesday, speaking to Asif Hussain, a former Covid patient, at the virtual opening ceremony of a care unit in his name at Britain’s Royal London Hospital, she said the virus ‘makes it very stressful, doesn’t it?’ ”. capital.

Already before contracting COVID, the Queen had largely relaxed her schedule since her hospital night in October, the nature of which has not been revealed. It has retreated since the beginning of the epidemic to Windsor Castle, about forty kilometers from London, and is now struggling to move.

And last week, she participated in a religious ceremony in honor of her husband, Prince Philip, who died a year ago, in a great sign of his return to his subjects after months of absence.

At the end of the meeting with the caregivers, Elizabeth II discussed with the construction team that had set up the care unit in a few weeks to deal with the increase in the number of patients. “It’s interesting, when something is vital, everyone works together. She said.

Staff in Britain’s public health system, the NHS, have been stretched during the pandemic, with long shifts, dilapidated equipment and the risk of contracting the virus and infecting their families.

About 33,000 medical staff resigned from the NHS between July and September 2021, including nearly 7,000 seeking better life balance, according to official statistics. That’s nearly double the last quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic.