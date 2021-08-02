United States: “The epidemic is out of control again”

The health situation continues to deteriorate in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic is escalating due to variable delta and stagnant vaccination.

“The epidemic has gotten out of control again, especially in the southern United States,” said Dr. Julian Kavanagh, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. In about a week, we went from 75,000 to 80,000 cases per day and I am afraid that at this rate (…) we will again reach 150,000-200,000 cases per day in the coming weeks.”

According to the doctor, the strong infection of the delta variant is the main responsible for this new spike.

He says an increase in cases will also mean an increase in the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths.

When the vaccination campaign began in April, we had to continue at the excellent pace at which we started. “We’ve had over 4 million injections per day,” says Dr. Kavanaugh.

Thus, the United States could count on herd immunity as nearly 80% of the population received both doses to counteract the changing delta.

according to more Recent data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 49.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 57.5% of them received a single dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Julian J. Kavanagh notes that vaccination has been particularly successful among those over 65, who are 80% fully vaccinated, but that vaccination is falling apart among younger people.

But above all, the doctor regrets that the political side is invited to the dance.

We see that unfortunately, politics has become ingrained in this vaccination campaign and that the conservative movement has become refusing to vaccinate. You can feel it on the ground.