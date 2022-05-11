Vancouver Island Certified as an International Sustainable Destination

The certification indicates that Vancouver Island’s practices align with the 17 2030 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, in areas such as clean water, clean energy, responsible consumption or the fight against climate change. It was released by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), a not-for-profit NGO that promotes internationally.

For example, we are talking about wastewater treatment or the use of local products for restaurants, companies and hotels says the Chairman and CEO of 4 viAnd Anthony Everett.

4VI President and CEO Anthony Everett. Photo: Anthony Everett

He understands that consumers are increasingly looking for environmentally sustainable experiences when they travel, and he hopes that tourism will be a force for Vancouver Island in this region.

” We want businesses and societies to succeed, and we will only do so through sustainability. » – Quote from Anthony Everett Chairman and CEO, 4 vi

Specifically the next step Anthony EverettWorking with businesses and communities to develop their own action plan linked to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Work is not over yet for 4 viwhich in turn must each year submit its own plan to the Responsible Tourism Institute for certification renewal. Once you earn the certification, you commit to continuous improvement explain Anthony Everett.

Vancouver Island joins more than 50 destinations around the world that have achieved Biosphere certification. Only three other organizations received it in Canada, all located in British Columbia. These are tourist associations Caribou Chilcoten CoastAnd Kootenay RockiesAnd Thomson Okanagan.

According to the site Biosphere TourismGreater Victoria and Tourism District Apps Northern British Columbia are evaluated.