Trump’s popularity is measured by the local primaries

Republican voters in two US states will vote on Tuesday to choose their candidates by November election deadlines, a process that should once again give an idea of ​​the true impact of Donald Trump on the conservative party.

• Read also: Elon Musk says he wants Trump’s Twitter ban lifted

• Read also: Hope Reversing Abortion Motivates Trumpists

• Read also: Biden emphasized that “inflation is my biggest national priority.”

Nebraska and West Virginia, these two sparsely urbanized states, lean frankly on the Republican side and the candidates who emerge as winners in these primaries will have every chance of getting elected in the fall.

And thus to bolster the support Donald Trump already has in Congress or in local executives, he will need to count his forces if he is to set out again for the conquest of the White House in 2024.

In Nebraska, Donald Trump is officially behind the candidacy of Charles Herbster, a sixty-year-old who made his fortune raising him. The man, who is running for governor, has been accused of sexual assault by eight women, including an elected local official, charges he collectively denies.

In contrast, Jim Palin, a senior conservative college official with the support of current Governor Pete Ricketts, himself is denied the possibility of running for re-election after serving two terms.

In West Virginia, where the resulting redistricting primaries are being held on Tuesday, the former Republican president decided to back Representative Alex Mooney against another Republican, David McKinley. Once again, the choice of Donald Trump was not to the taste of the state’s governor, Jim Justice, who has offered his support to Mr. McKinley.

The latter angered the former president by voting for the major infrastructure renovation program that Joe Biden wanted and by supporting the creation of a commission of inquiry into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In all, dozens of US states hold primaries in May to determine their Republican candidate in the “mid-term elections,” the midterm legislative elections.

Donald Trump actually won a victory in Ohio, with JD Vance, who wasn’t originally his pony, but had a penchant for seeking and gaining the support of a billionaire-turned-politician.

If the Septuagint changes testing in Nebraska and West Virginia, the thesis of his stifling grip on Abraham Lincoln’s party will be strengthened. If his candidates fail, other Republicans may think twice before seeking the position of former White House master.