Vertiginous, a new glass bridge between two mountains in Vietnam

Take a good look ahead! Vietnam on Friday opened a long glass walkway that gives a sense of walking in the void 150 meters above a green forest.

A baptized tourist attraction Bach Long, “White Dragon” in Vietnamese, located in Son La Province (Northwest), winds along a mountain wall before ending in a suspension bridge spanning a stunning valley, with a total length of 632 meters.

“Looking down is a bit difficult at first, but you have to go forward with confidence and then it will be great,” visitor Nguyen Thi Trang told AFP.

The base of the bridge is made of French-made glass and can support up to 450 people at a time, while providing a stunning view of the plants below.

“Standing on the bridge, travelers will be able to enjoy the beauty of nature,” said Huang Manh Dewey, a representative of the bridge operator.

Operators claim it is the tallest glass-bottomed structure in the world, beating the 526-meter-high suspension bridge in Guangdong, China.

Representatives will say Guinness next month if they endorse the record.

Vietnamese authorities are seeking to lure visitors into the country after a two-year lockdown due to Covid-19 prevented nearly all foreign travelers from visiting Vietnam.

In mid-March, the communist country ended quarantine for international visitors and reinstated visa exemptions for tourists from 13 countries, including France.

Vietnam is preparing to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks, and the number of athletes and escorts is expected to exceed ten thousand people.

Bach Long is the third glass bridge in Vietnam.

“I hope this bridge will attract more domestic and international tourists to our area,” said local resident Boy Van Thatch after crossing it.