Games with Gold: Here are all the games of the month for May 2022

Months Follow and like each other in games with the golden side. While Xbox Game Pass ended the April average with a little thunder by making NBA 2K22 available without warning, it’s more complicated on the side of the four games on offer. Once again, the offer reserved for Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers is disappointing.

From the end of this week, we will find The very good Yoku’s Island Express, a Metroidvania offering pinball sequences, for a very compelling result. A title reserved for players who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, or who haven’t had time to do so since the game published by team17 was in Microsoft’s Game On Demand catalog between 2019 and 2020.

It’s already less satisfying for the rest, with Inner World completing the show on the Xbox One side. For Xbox 360 games, you can download files cyclone water friendly thunder If you haven’t already, the game has appeared several times as part of Games with Gold. We conclude with Viva Piñata: Party Animals that will finally end this bad month of May.