Victor Wanyama puts an end to the rumors

After three days off, the CF Montreal players returned to the field on Thursday to begin preparing for their last game of the year.

They will face Toronto FC on November 21 in the Canadian Championship final, a match they don’t want to give up.

• Read also: Montreal workforce review

• Read also: Who are the best in class CF Montreal?

“We have a title to win, the atmosphere is good and we have everything to win,” said defender Joel Waterman.

Victor Wanyama added: “We need to get over it as quickly as possible and hopefully we can fix it in the next game in order to finish the season in style.”

at home

For the first time in the Canadian Championship, the Montreal club will be able to play at home, as the quarter-finals were held in Halifax and the semi-finals were held in Hamilton.

“This match at Stade Saputo is going to be great, it’s a chance to win a cup in front of our fans,” Waterman said.

“We want to win this title for the fans and end the season in a positive way,” he added.

It will be a meeting against Toronto, brother of CF Montreal for more than 10 years.

“Regardless of the context of the match against Toronto, it is still a match against Toronto. The motivation came easily in these meetings,” Waterman said to emphasize.

expertise

A detail that no one missed in Thursday’s training: All players were present. All except James Bantames, Samuel Peet and Kamal Miller of Canada and Rommel Coyoto of Honduras.

All this contrasts with the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Olympia, which was held on December 15 in Florida. During this meeting, there were many absentees. Some players, including Bojan and Rod Fane, felt they didn’t have to be there since the season ended, even though their contracts were valid until December 31.

So Wanyama hopes that the team will do the job against Toronto so that he can participate in the Champions League again.

“We are pleased to have another chance. In addition, it is great to be able to play in the Champions League against Latin American teams.”

“I think if we go back, we will be able to do a better job because we have the experience compared to last time.”

Rumors

In addition, rumors circulated for some time in Great Britain, because Wanyama stated that he would not be against returning to Celtic, the Scottish club that revealed it.

But the Kenyan quickly downplayed the prospect of his return to Scotland and was reassured by a smile.

“I still have a contract here, I love the club and I just want to focus on our mission. I will be here next season too.”

And if he plays as he did this season, he will once again be a great addition to Wilfried Nancy in midfield.