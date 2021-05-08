We make the NBA Playoffs 2021!

Usually, we’re already swinging the semi-finals of the conference at this time of year. But recent events around the world have taught us to ban the word “habit” from our vocabulary. No problem, our imaginations stayed home with us and allowed us to embark on a little science fiction exercise as we approach (anyway) the NBA Qualifiers 2021.

If you want to debate, have a drink, or just be objective, it is Here That you have to subscribe.