Pokemon Loose! | Montreal Magazine

To say this New Pokemon Snap, Which launched last week, was expected to be an understatement.

But with the enthusiasm overwhelmed by the fans, expectations were also skyrocketing.

Luckily, this new offering has fulfilled all of its promises. Because yes, the result is exciting, especially successful, and frankly surprising. For beginners, remember that New Pokemon Snap Dust off the concept that was tapped on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, giving it a whole new life thanks to current technologies. There, the player embarks on a very special videotaped safari, and searches for these colorful little creatures in order to observe them in their natural habitat, and immortalize them through collectible footage.

Yes, it’s simple. And this may be where one of New Pokemon Snap.

Because even if the grip is comfortable and instinctive quickly, it is impossible to describe this new game as childish or childish. In fact, it quickly becomes addictive because we take pleasure in exploring these places of paradise – from a sandy beach to a tropical jungle, across underwater coral reefs – in order to fill in Pokédex, the name given to the album. The photo is made from photos that were taken on the road.

Various tactics

Instead of being a negative photographer, New Pokemon Snap It offers us many ways to interact with these friendly little monsters, whether thanks to apples that some adore, musical melodies that will bring others out of their slumber, or even orbs that flood them for a moment with a phosphorescent beam.

In short, the strategies and tactics are practically endless to get the perfect shot of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Magikarp, Charizard, and other Ectoplasma.

A small downside: In the long run, it can become boring to constantly re-visit the same paths. But we know very well that this is a game that we will enjoy turning into intermittently, only to escape by adding a dose of weirdness and adventure into our epidemic daily life.

Available now Great Wall Nintendo Switch.