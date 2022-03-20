When ice fishing aligns with raising awareness

A snag, a worm, a hole in the ice and patience: that’s all it takes to enjoy a day of snow fishing. Several Nord-Côtiers tested the experience on Saturday.
This year is a good year, there are a lot of people. Participating in great numbers and the day isn’t overcommented Isabel Daisy, a post from Sept.
The day aims to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving aquatic environments. me’OBV Duplessis also wanted to prove that its conservation goes hand in hand with a productive and sustainable fisheries.
We are here in winter, but above all summer activities can have an impact on water quality, such as use [excessive] Motorboats and personal watercraftexplains the organization’s director, Aurélie Le Hénaff.
” Lac de Rapids is the water source for September, so it is very important to conserve it. This is the water we drink every day. »
Wildlife officers from the sector also took the opportunity to attend and discuss with the participants.
We raise awareness and prevention. We can explain the regulations, especially with regard to fishing because that is the contextAlexandre Lafond, wildlife official explains.
For Mr. Lafond, Saturday was also an opportunity to meet residents and discuss with citizens.
It’s a great opportunity for us to get closer [des] Peoplesummarizes.
The beginning of many
All necessary ice fishing equipment was provided to the participants on Saturday. For many, this was their first experience.
We know more about how to line up with weight and ground glass, so if we wanted to start over, we’d have more knowledge.Rejoices the present citizen Nadia Lebel.
Several volunteers were also on site on Saturday and took the time to share their best fishing techniques.
Activity is back after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
