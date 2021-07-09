Wimbledon | In the face of Djokovic, Shapovalov wants to thwart expectations

Canadian Denis Shapovalov will look to beat the odds as he faces the world number one in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 22-year-old has a date with top seed Novak Djokovic, Friday, at the All England Club with a place in this round of Grand Slam final.

The 34-year-old has won 19 major titles – just one of the records held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – and has won five Wimbledon titles, his last two at the All England Club. Meanwhile, Shapovalov is competing in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, and has a 6-0 advantage in confrontations with the Canadian, 10e The first in the series.

Djokovic’s last victory over Shapovalov returns to the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, in January. They met once in a Grand Slam, Shapovalov lost in the third round of the Australian Open in 2019. In the same year, they found themselves in the final of the prestigious Paris Masters, the victorious Djokovic.

Shapovalov is looking to become the first Canadian to win a men’s singles Grand Slam title. Milos Raonic reached the final at Wimbledon in 2016 before losing to Andy Murray.

Bianca Andreescu became Canada’s first singles Grand Slam winner when she defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final.