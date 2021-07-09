Charlotte Cardin and Lopalin sing their duet Phoenix (Reprise)

Phoenix It’s the title song of my first album – it’s a very special song for me. Since Lubalin and I originally wrote together, our cover collaboration came naturally. We were happy to meet again and have a chance to revisit the charm of the first model from Luba , in a press release, Charlotte Cardin.

Phoenix (repeat) Probably my favorite version of this song that I worked on with Charlotte for the original and cover Lupalin added.

In 2019, before he became an internet star, Lupalin proposed a prototype for Phoenix For the Montreal record label Cult Nation, who wanted to get Charlotte Cardin to listen. A few weeks later, the latter recorded the song, which became the main track of the album. PhoenixIt was released last April.

I am still quite surprised by this turn of events. Quote from:Lubalin, musician

Scheduled video for Friday

Phoenix (repeat) It mixes the album version with the original beat created by Lupalin and some songs he wrote, but not incorporated into Phoenix.

Its release is accompanied by the release of a video on Friday produced by Le Palin with Charlotte Cardin.

The singer will attend a concert in Montreal and Quebec in the winter. Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

As for Lupalin, it’s preparing the new exact album, which will be released this fall, about a year after its release. Lubalin EP.

Phoenix (repeat) It can be listened to or downloaded on digital platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and SoundCloud.