Windsor Police Chief announces retirement

Ms Mizuno became the city’s first female police chief in southwestern Ontario on October 4, 2019. Her retirement is effective March 31, according to a statement.

I loved my time with the Windsor Police Service and I love the communities of Windsor and Amherstburg Ms. Mizuno said in the statement.

It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this organization and I want to thank all of our Windsor Police Service. I would also like to thank our communities for their support over the past two and a half years, and for the trust they have placed in the Windsor Police Service, without which we cannot function.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Blair will become Acting Police Chief effective April 1.

A special closed-door meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board was held on Monday, and CBC News has learned that it has to do with the issue of employment.

The commission should begin a formal recruitment process to find a permanent chief of police.

Mizuno’s unexpected announcement comes less than six weeks after Windsor Police and several other agencies across Canada helped end the siege on Ambassador Bridge by protesters against the pandemic mandate.

The mayor said the police commission wished Ms. Mizuno success.

We are aware of President Mizuno’s achievements during her tenure, ensuring that the safety and well-being of the community is always her top priority. Windsor Mayor Drew Delkins said in a statement. He is also Chairman of the Windsor Police Services Board.

Pamela has led the department through significant challenges over the past 2.5 years. His work led to the establishment of a police service highly respected by the citizens of the city of Windsor and the town of Amherstburg. The committee wishes him a happy retirement.

Mr. Dilkens did not respond to an interview request from CBC News.

Ms Mizuno joined the Windsor Police Service in 1994 and was promoted to superintendent in 2016. Two years later, she accepted the position of vice president.

When then-President Al Frederick retired on June 27, Mizuno became the acting chief of police before taking the permanent position.

With information from CBC News