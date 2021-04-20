Denis Shapovalov wins his first Barcelona match

A month after their last encounter, the Antarians beat French Jeremy Chardy in two sets, 6-3, 7-5, in an hour and 37 minutes.

Makes 9 hits, makes 6 double faults, and only hits 59% of his first serve points.

Despite his erratic serving, No. 7 seed Shapovalov showed his character in the second half, regaining his composure and accuracy after letting his opponent climb to 2-4-4-4.

It was the fourth duel between the two men. They faced each other twice in 2021 and twice in 2018. The 14th player won all four matches against the 51 ATP matches.

Al-Kindy defeated the French on all three surfaces, both on hard ground (in Canada and Dubai), on turf (at Wimbledon) and on clay courts (in Barcelona).

He can find his fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassim in the next round. They have faced each other four times already, and are equal to two wins.

The latter still has to be eliminated from the world’s 87th-ranked Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who broke through the qualifiers. This game is scheduled for Wednesday 5 AM (EST).

Fishman started out well in doubles

Torontonian Sharon Fishman and her Mexican partner, Juliana Olmos, were also knocked out in the first round of the championship in Stuttgart on clay, and Belinda Pensic of Switzerland and American Sophia Kenin in three groups 4-6, 6-4 and 10-4.

The duo were effective in serving during the 79-minute match.

Olmos and Fishman spent 77% of their first serve. Each team saved five balls from breakage.