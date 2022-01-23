Within the limits of knowledge

The pandemic and health measures are exacerbating tensions. Popular discontent has been rising for a few days.

Some fear that the government will lose control as many agitators are encouraged by the Duhaimes and Berniers in this world.

François Legault is not responsible for all evil. However, his lack of transparency is contributing to the escalation of anger.

He says he relies on science, but the process is often so inconsistent that we don’t believe all of his explanations.

In his defense, science doesn’t have all the answers. Above all, it should not serve as a basis for justifying political decisions on the basis of other considerations.

Honesty tastes better!

quality of opinions

Scientific standards have better values ​​than beliefs based on myths and prejudices. It is up to the citizens to make the distinction.

However, assessing the quality of scientific arguments is more complex by looking at the work from which they are derived.

Expert opinion, academic study, action research, and basic research cannot be considered at the same level. Meta-analyses are the most reliable source of evidence.

As COVID-19 is so recent, science is far from having all the solutions, and thus countries are developing at the pace of knowledge. This is better than pretending that we are

Vaccines are injected with microchips.

Science is not neutral

It should also be known that science is not neutral, especially in the humanities, remembering that researchers claim their position and try to support their theory.

Two recent examples outside the pandemic allow us to understand that science is not a new religion.

Some have decried the government’s call for research on secularism and ways to promote it. However, the state proceeds from its position and seeks what it is interested in finding.

The latest report on spelling failures has exposed old clichés, such as effort, repetition, and outdated methods. But the problem lies with the Ministry of Education itself, which favors researchers from a position of constructivism, rather than those from a position of explicit teaching.

In such a situation, we cannot blame the citizens for being bewildered by inconsistencies and asking themselves questions.

This does not make them conspirators.

real deals

To avoid a social revolution, the prime minister will have to show more transparency and distinguish between the political and scientific foundations guiding his government in managing the pandemic.

He had to admit that he was keeping the schools open for their daycare function so that parents could work without realizing that it was too risky.

Was it to clear his conscience that he had closed other, less dangerous places?

Consistency and honesty must prevail!