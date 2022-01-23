The next two missions: Impossible postponed to 2023 and 2024

(New York) We’ll have to wait another year before we can hear the next movie in the series Mission: Impossible on the big screen.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced the release of » Mission: Impossible 7 It has been postponed from September of this year to July 2023.

« Mission: Impossible 8 It was supposed to hit theaters in July 2023, but it will be delayed in turn until June 2024.

These are the latest developments regarding blockbuster cinema in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

take photo Mission: Impossible 7 In early 2020, with the first effects of the epidemic appearing. Filming concluded in the summer of 2020, and then ended in September 2021.

The film production company attributed this first delay to the healthy context.

After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates Mission: Impossible Film companies said in a joint statement that 7 and 8 are due to delays caused by the ongoing pandemic.