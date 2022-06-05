Wolves will be spoiled for choice

The Coyotes have plenty of choices heading into the upcoming National Hockey League (NHL) Draft, and the Arizona club intends to make good use of it.

The Yotes will speak three times in the first round, and they are the ones with the third overall option as well as the Carolina Hurricanes (obtained from the Canadiens) and Colorado Avalanche picks. They will also be invited to select four skaters in the second round of the auction, which will be held in Montreal on July 7-8.

We’ve weighed everything and love what’s available in the draft,” General Manager Bill Armstrong said Saturday, as reported by lnh.com. It’s a little uneven at times, but there are some really good guys out there. Because of the depth, I imagine we’ll benefit from all our choices.”

“Our goal during this draft is to find value. We will respect and value every choice. We’re not going to say, ‘I have four picks in the second round, I can miss one.’ You have to pretend you only have one pick for the second round. But at the same time, there’s always Options “.

However, the GM of Coyotes can afford to take on a player he loves earlier than expected. He also said he was already in a similar situation in 2010, when he was an explorer with the St. Louis Blues.

“We had a safe option at Jaden Schwartz (14e in total) and we risked choosing [Vladimir] Tarasenko (16e), He said. We can do something like this. It all depends on which players we choose in the beginning, then we can move forward. There is definitely a different feeling when you have multiple options. You approach enlistment in a different way, no doubt.”