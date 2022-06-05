Ashley’s new embodied Instagramer

Ella Freya will be the “Ashley” of 2023
While waiting to see more on the in-game graphics, it was confirmed today that Capcom has brought new actors and face models for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. If there is a good chance that Edward Badaluta will be chosen again to play Leon S. Kennedy, who had already served as the face model in the Resident Evil 2 remake, we learn that Ella Freya, an Instagrammer, was chosen to play the new Ashley, the daughter of the President of the United States. It was Ella Freya who revealed the information on her Twitter account, which was followed by 70,000 people. Ella Freya, 23 years old, is of Dutch descent and has introduced herself On Instagram where she has 361,000 subscribersA fan of cosplay, she became a model thanks to her popularity and net worth of $700,000. She also has an account on Patreon. Other than that, the original 2005 Ashley movie was based on Elizabeth Matheson’s face, while the performance Caroline Lawrence. It remains to be seen if Ellie Frea also manages to manage Ashley’s performance, but we very much doubt that…
Resident Evil 4 Remake is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.
トレーラー を 見 た とき 本当 に そう そう に た。。。 今 嬉し すぎ ます 皆さん ありがとうござい ありがとうござい ます ます ます ます ます ます ます す ま すす ま す ま す ま す ま す# バ イ オ ハ ー ー ド # Residential 4 Rimac # ア シ ュ リ ー グ ラ ハ ム pic.twitter.com/kA7ylG7THB
– Ella Freya エ ラ ・ フ レ イ ヤ (Eriza_Freya) June 3, 2022
