Critérium du Dauphiné – Rolland: “Cycling is a random science”

Pierre Roland (B&B Hotels-KTM) couldn’t help but revive the race, at this first stage of Dauphine standards. The 35-year-old sprinter followed suit, then tackled some big names when he was singled out at the helm of the race, letting himself join him. Maxime Pouillet (Arkea-Samsic) and Lorenz Howes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert materials). If the trio is captured by the peloton long before the score, the climber men in glaz Passed on top of the various trails today to make sure you wear the mountain shirt. As a bonus, the best climber in Dauphin Standard 2008 He received the Fighting Award, for his work in the front of the race on Sunday. Then he took his time to answer the questions.

“It is a symbol of a long and regular career”

“The goal was to get into a little more consistent breakaway, but I saw good riders up front like Postelburger, Kevin Geneitz and Cavagna on the first climb, so I escorted, and at some point since I ran into everyone a little bit. I knew he was going to come back to me but I was expecting more from Runners… Once he’s gone, he’s gone”mentioned Pierre RolandSpirit attack.

“When I took the lead in Category Two I told myself that if I passed the others in the lead, I would get the polka dot shirt, and reflected that I won this classification 14 years ago. It is symbolic for me to have it tonight, and I am trying to keep it for as long as possible. “aspired to Ginnois. “It is a symbol of a long and regular career, so yes I am satisfied with my day”Champion added B&B Hotels – KTM.

“The team has been doing well for the past few weeks.”

“It’s my period, Dauphiné, the Tour, June and July, it has always been the most important months of my season, and I am in the good times. It was a good day, tomorrow we will try to recover, and we will start again on Monday”It is to explain. “The team is doing well I think a few weeks ago, Luca (Mazzato) finished second twice, he’s cruising. Anyway, we’re giving the best of ourselves, after the results, there are ins and outs of what we don’t master, what we master It is training, giving your best every day, and after cycling is still a somewhat random science in terms of progression”then developed.

tomorrow? “I think it’s more or less the same profile as today, so running with the peloton is a little less like today, there are teams that will try to eliminate the biggest runners like Groenewegen, etc.” In all cases, Pierre Roland He will wear his new shirt tomorrow (Monday) no matter what.