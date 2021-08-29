Women’s Hockey World Cup | landslide victory for Canada

(Calgary) Natalie Spooner scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to a 7-0 win over Germany on Saturday in the Women’s World Hockey Championship quarter-finals.

Donna Spencer

Canadian Press

Thanks to the performance of one goal and two assists, Melody Doust took first place in the ranking of the top scorers of the tournament with four goals and six assists. Spooner follows four goals and five assists.

Ashton Bell, Mary Philip Paul and Sarah Feller contributed one goal and one assist each. Brianna Jenner scored the other goal for Canada, which ended the preliminary round with four wins and no losses, ahead of the United States (3-1) at the top of Group A.

Against Canada, Emerance Maschmeyer faced only three shots as the Canadians directed 52 pucks to Franziska Albl and Sandra Abstreiter.

Pauline missed the preliminary round match against the United States on Thursday after receiving a powerful shot in the chest earlier in the tournament. Canada still wins this duel against its big rivals, 5-1.

The Canadians were waiting for the result of the quarter-final match between Finland and the Czech Republic on Saturday night to see if they would face Switzerland or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals on Monday.

Night Double Granato

And in another quarter-final match on Saturday, Hilary Knight cleared the record for most points from an American player at the Women’s World Championships with a two-goal and assist in a 10-2 victory over Japan.

Knight first leveled Cami Granato’s 78-point mark by finding the back of the net in the first clash. She broke the record with one pass in the second half before adding her second goal in the third.

Photo by Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press The US women’s players beat Japan with a 10-2 victory in the Women’s World Hockey Championship quarter-finals.

Knight ranks third in women’s World Hockey League history with the most points behind Canadians Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkel also scored two goals for the United States, who are looking to claim their sixth straight victory at the Women’s World Championships.

Megan Keeler, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Danny Cameranezi completed the US national team, which led 61-12 with shots on target.

Akane Shiga scored both goals for Japan.

In cooperation with the Associated Press

Switzerland’s rise

In the first match of the day, Laura Zimmermann scored the goal in overtime and Switzerland beat Russia 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

Zimmermann pushed Switzerland into the quarter-finals after scoring in 5:29 of the overtime period.

Russia took a 2-0 lead after the first half thanks to goals from Elizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova.

Evelina Russell closed the difference to 9:30 in the third inning, and Phoebe Steins tied the match with 2:16 left in statute time.

In cooperation with the Associated Press