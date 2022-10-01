WWE SmackDown results September 30, 2022

WWE SmackDown Winnipeg, Canada

Commentators are Michael Cole and Corey Greaves.

– Tonight is WWE SmackDown, the blue show starts with the prologue and then the bad guys break out! Commentators welcome us and introduce Sami Zayn, followed by Solo Sequoia. Their evening opponents arrive later.

tag team match

Sami Zayn and Solo Sequoia vs. Madcap Moss and Ricochet

At the end of the match, Solo Sikoa entered the ring and Uranaged Madcap Moss for the win.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Solo Sekwa



– After the match, Solo Sequoia attacks Madcap Moss, while Sami Zayn tries to calm him down.

– Behind the scenes, Jey Uso exits the Bloodline locker room. He lets Solo Ikoa in and tells Sami Zayn that he’s seeing through his game.

A video has been released about the rivalry between Carrion Cross and Drew McIntyre.

– Behind the scenes, Kayla Braxton with Austin theory and asks him when he’s thinking of cashing his bag? He replies that Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury spoiled his money. But Drew McIntyre is worse off, failing in front of his family. McIntyre comes behind him and confronts him and tells him to come to the ring now!

– Drew McIntyre entered, followed by Austin Theory who brought Alpha Academy with him.

Singles match

Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory (accompanied by Chad Gable and Otis)

At the end of the match, Otis catches Drew McIntyre and the referee rings the bell.

Winner: Drew McIntyre – by disqualification

– After the match, Austin Theory and Alpha Academy Drew McIntyre attacked but Johnny Gargano came to the ring to defend him! The three wrestlers managed to take over, but it was Kevin Owens’ turn for the ring and he was able to knock out Theory Austin, Chad Gable and Otis with the help of Johnny Gargano and Drew McIntyre.

– Behind the scenes, ma.cé and mån.sôr want to set a record by holding asanas.

tag team match

Los Lotharios (Humberto & Angel) vs. Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis) (accompanied by B Fab)

At the end of the match, Hit Row made a heavy hit on Humberto followed by a pinning for victory.

Winners: Hit a row

– See Liv Morgan’s place with the table on SmackDown last week.

Singles match

Natalya vs Ronda Rousey

At the end of the match, Ronda Rousey applies Ankle Lock to Natalya who ends up eavesdropping.

Winner: Ronda Rousey



– After the match, Liv Morgan came to the stage with a baseball bat. Ronda Rousey exits the ring to get close to Liv Morgan and a fight erupts! Security ends with the wrestlers being dismissed.

– Behind the scenes, Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre get together. Owens turns away and sees Sami Zayn in the hallway. He tells Zian he needs a new shirt and then leaves.

Entering imperialism. Giovanni Vinci says that no member of the Brawling Brutes has the qualities of a hero, unlike Gunther. The latter claims that he will defeat Sheamus next week and will crush him. Imperium will then take care of the three gladiators at Extreme Rules. Sheamus’ music cuts them off and the wrestler takes to the stage. He says Ridge Holland and Butch are in Florida, but the King of Sausage is in Winnipeg!

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci leave the ring but Sheamus puts them down. He then enters the ring and Sheamus and Gunther kick each other! Sheamus prepares for his Brogue kick, but is blocked by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci and Gunther cuts him in the corner, before tossing him hard. Ashur, Sheamus takes the microphone and asks Gunther if that’s all he has? Imperium returns to the ring and attacks Sheamus.

WWE honors Antonio Inoki, who passed away at the age of 79.

– Schutze is coming with his tank!

Singles match

Bailey vs. Schutzi

At the end of the match, Bayley makes her Rose Plant on Shotzi and continues to fall for victory.

Winner: Bailey



– After the match, Bayley goes to find a ladder under the ring and puts Schutzi on it…but Bianca Belair has come to defend her! Belair takes Schutzi off the ladder and returns Bayley to the ring, and Bianca Belair lifts her and takes her out of the ring.

– Behind the scenes, ma.cé and mån.sôr are still holding their status… they’re not far from recording! Max Dupre pushes mån.sôr and says he’s done with them.

Next week for the season premiere of SmackDown: Gunther vs Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship / Head-to-Head between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Theory and Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

At the end of the match, Johnny Gargano Tornado DDT Otis is outside the ring, while Kevin Owens Stoner Chad Gable is at the commentary table. Drew McIntyre Claymore kicks Austin Theory out of nowhere in the ring and then smashes him.

Winners: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano



– After the match, Drew McIntyre hits Austin Theory with a belt and the show ends with Drew McIntyre’s celebration.

Image credit: WWE



