13 films and a golden ice ax at the 360° Festival

In books or on the big screen, they will retold their expeditions from February 10 in Millau.

The adventurers were expected to return to Millao. Last winter, they didn’t share their films, during the 360° Adventure Festival in Mellau due to Covid, and then back to the outdoor version, this summer, in Cady. But this year, beautiful images and stories of adventure will be in place at the Millau Cinema and at the Maison de la Région, Place de La Capelle.

In the darkroom, rue de la Pépinière, the program is dense. Thirteen films are scheduled between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 February. Caving, climbing, kitesurfing, snowboarding, hiking, biking … a range of activities that, with few exceptions, make Southern Aveyron famous. Skipper Thomas Royant, recent Transat Jacques-Vabre winner, will look back, via video, at 80 days of sailing across oceans around the world during the 2020 Vendée Globe.

Otherwise, all the adventurers whose films will be shown will come to Millau to present and talk about their projects. As planned by the organizing committee last year, French mountaineer Catherine Desteville will be the godmother of the festival. The woman who won the Golden Ice Ax all her career in 2020 (the first woman in the world to receive it) will present her film, Beyond the Peaks, on Sunday, as the finale. Prizes will be given to the directors by the public and also by a jury of experts. It will combine Milafoise, Julia Frango and Saint African Laurie Privat. The first works in the audiovisual sector, the second is a trans-Canada adventurer who recounted her journey in a passenger’s diary. It will be complemented by multi-hat trail runner Stephane Brugniart, who showcased the boat he paddles across the Atlantic in 2020, and Tybalt Dufour, whose movie mountain biking won the award.

Two moments outside the festival are planned: a meal on Saturday evening and brunch on Sunday, when it will be possible to meet the adventurous. Reservations are open on the event website.