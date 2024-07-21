Women are 4 times more likely to develop ovarian cancer.

Basic Endometriosis is characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, which causes many problems for affected women (pain, difficulty getting pregnant, etc.).

A new study shows that these women are 4.2 times more likely to develop ovarian cancer, with a greater association with first degree.

The researchers believe that more research is needed to determine the best measures to prevent the risk of cancer in these patients.

Endometriosis is a common gynecological condition that affects 10% to 15% of women of reproductive age. It is characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterus and is often associated with severe pelvic pain and fertility complications and can have profound implications for patients’ quality of life (chronic pain, sleep disturbances, etc.). Several studies have already shown a possible link between the condition and ovarian cancer, but thanks to this new analysis by researchers from the Medical Universities of Utah and Boston, we know more about the incidence rates of different types of endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer subtypes.

Severe endometriosis: 9.7 times greater risk of ovarian cancer

To conduct their study, the researchers analyzed demographic data from a Utah cohort of more than 78,000 women with endometriosis. The results, published in Journal of the American Medical AssociationWomen with endometriosis were found to have a 4.2-fold higher risk of developing ovarian cancer, and up to 9.7-fold higher risk of developing severe forms of the disease (ovarian endometrioma and/or deep infiltrating endometriosis).

These associations were much higher for type 1 ovarian cancer than for type 2 ovarian cancer. Type 1 ovarian cancer grows slowly but does not respond well to chemotherapy.

Endometriosis: How to prevent ovarian cancer?

“This has implications for the clinical care of people with severe endometriosis, as they will be able to benefit from advice about ovarian cancer risk and prevention.“, Researcher Dr. Jennifer Doherty said:co-director of the Cancer Control and Population Sciences Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and professor in the Department of Population Health Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley.This research will also lead to further studies aimed at understanding the mechanisms by which certain types of endometriosis cause different types of ovarian cancer.“











As a preventive measure, women with endometriosis may undergo surgery, including a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) or removal of the ovaries. However, these procedures are very invasive and researchers believe more research is needed to determine whether these measures are wise.



















