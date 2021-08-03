200m: A Canadian record and a ticket to the final for Andre de Grasse

Canadian Andre de Grasse easily reached the 200m final in Tokyo on Tuesday.

De Grasse completed the event in 19.73 seconds, the fastest time in a semi-final and a Canadian record. In the final, he will try to do better than he did in Rio, five years ago, where he took the silver after coming right behind Usain Bolt.

He will be accompanied by another Maple Leaf representative, Aaron Brown, who won the second wave of the semi-finals at End of the Picture. It showed a time of 19.99 seconds matching that of Liberian Joseph Wahnbuleh and American Noah Lyles.

The final will take place on Wednesday.

Mohamed Ahmed and Justin Knight qualified for the 5000m final. Ahmed scored the fastest lap of the thirteenth on the first lap, but the second on the first wave showed a much slower pace, clocking 13:38.96. In this wave, compatriot Lucas Prochet (13:44.08) failed to qualify.

Meanwhile, Knight finished third in the second wave with a time of 13:30.22 and will also be in the final on Friday.

In the hammer throw final, Canadian Camryn Rogers stayed in the top three for a long time, shooting 74.35 metres. However, it took fifth place.

On the men’s side, Tim Naidoo did not advance to the shot put, finishing 31st and last with a shot of 19.42 metres.