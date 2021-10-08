According to Renaud Lavoie, Geoff Molson no longer wants Mark Bergvin

Mark Bergevin’s situation is becoming more and more worrying. Je ne suis pas de ceux qui pensent qu’il est inacceptable qu’un directeur général demeure en poste alors qu’il ne reste qu’une année à son contrat, mais je dois avouer que la conférence de presse de ‘jeudiin Nothing is beautiful.

And now, according to Renaud Lavoie, Jeff Molson will be the reason behind it all.

to see | 😟🔵⚪️🔴😟 https://t.co/X7zb3XClrT – JiC TVA Sports (@jic_tvsports) October 7, 2021

Well, that seems to be his personal opinion more than anything else, but it’s still amazing.

But what I do agree with Reno is when he talks about the love Bergvin seems to have for Canadians. The guy loves the team and takes it seriously. He is close to his players and frankly I think he would not be against extending the contract.

But despite this, nothing happened.

And honestly, Bergevin has done a good job since taking office. If you have a couple of minutes, go to the Canadian coach, but especially his school club coaching in 2011-2012, before Bergivine arrived in Montreal.

He was pitiful.

Today CH has a fun and interesting bank, a team that just made it to the Stanley Cup Final and guys like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who should be in Montreal for a very long time.

I don’t understand why Molson wouldn’t want to keep him with Habs.

But I also don’t understand why he hasn’t signed a contract yet and probably won’t sign before the end of the season.

Unless Bergvin himself, of course, wants to move on.

a lot of

Keri is out of the way.

Kyrie Irving has declared he is ineligible to play for Brooklyn https://t.co/EKf24tZxPe – LaPresse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 8, 2021

– Ouch…

Among the suspects arrested is Tony Allen. The same player who was to be retired from his jersey by the Memphis Grizzlies in January.https://t.co/Ca4TAbRbue pic.twitter.com/WAnLgs4nyc – AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) October 8, 2021

– It’s excellent.

– cheerful!