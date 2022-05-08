24 hours of science in Rimouski

On May 6 and 7, 2022, the largest science and technology event will be held in Quebec: 24 Hours of Science and More: The event presents to the public more than 300 activities throughout Quebec, many of which are taking place in Rimouski.

The vast majority of activities are free.

Program overview

Here are some examples of activities that will be provided:

On Friday, May 6, participants are waiting for a contest around the oceans at the University of Quebec in Rimouski and a stargazing session will be presented by the Club d’astronomie de Rimouski in the Parc Beauséjour pavilion.

On May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a science wind will blow at the Carrefour shopping center in Rimouski. An animation booth gathering will be held, under the supervision of the Quebec Maritime Network, on the theme: The Discovery of Saint Lawrence.

Participants will be able to plunge into the wonderful world of the river along with enthusiastic people who will introduce them to this mysterious giant. Observation, scientific experiments, seabird discoveries, fish and whale encounters and many more adventures await! It will also be possible to attend the Hydro-Québec Science Fair Regional Finals and the SOS Pirate Apprentice Engineering Challenge! Suggested by Technoscience Est-du-Québec. Les Débrouillards will also be present to provide experiences.

The full program and all details of the activities can be found at www.science24heures.com

This year: the environment is me!

The topic this year is the environment. Discusses our role as individuals in our environment and our relationship with nature. Humans are more aware than ever of their impact and alternatives to changing the scenario that is taking place. Of course, science plays a huge role in understanding the situation and implementing solutions.

24 Hours of Science is an open door to exploring the world, discovering the universe, putting your nose at the center of science projects and even talking about innovation. Each meeting is an opportunity to discover with passionate professionals or facilitators, in fields as diverse as ecology, chemistry, engineering, geology, mathematics, artificial intelligence, health, etc.

The festival, organized by Science pour tous and recognized by UNESCO, is also part of the Science Odyssey, a pan-Canadian event presented by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

About science for all

A private non-profit organization, Science pour tous brings together organizations working in science, technology and innovation culture in Quebec. 24 Hours of Science benefits from the support of key partners such as the Department of Economics and Innovation and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.