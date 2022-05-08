NHL Playoffs: Fourth game in the series between Hurricanes and Bruins

Sunday, May 8, 2022. 3:23 pm

Boston – Brad Marchand scored two goals and assisted three assists as the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to draw 2-2.

The Bruins were without their top two defensive players after Charlie McAvoy was dropped from the list at the last minute. Join Hampus Lindholm on the sidelines.

Boston came from behind twice and Marchand broke the deadlock early in the third inning to help his team clinch a second straight victory.

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal and two assists, David Pasternak scored a goal and an assist while Jake Debrosk hit the ball once for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman saved 23 balls.

Brett Pesci and Jordan Stahl Respond to Hurricanes. Antti Raanta is back in the game and plugging in 23 balls for the Metropolitan Division Champions.

Game 5 of the series takes place Tuesday night in North Carolina. One team will be able to advance to the next round Thursday night in Boston.

Pesce gave the Hurricanes the lead in the sixth minute of play, and it was the fourth consecutive time in the series that Rod Brendamore’s men scored first.

Bergeron tied the match four minutes before the end of the first half. He slipped a loose tablet between Ranta’s pads.

Just 33 seconds into the second half, Nino Niederreiter managed to head the ball to Stahl, who timed one to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Bruins took advantage of the power game to get the two teams back to square one. Marchand sent the puck to Ranta and the puck remained in the semi-circle, as Debrosk pushed it to the back of the net.

Brind’Amour challenged the goal for what he felt was a fouling of the goalkeeper, but the referees upheld their decision. The Bruins had a solid game with the decision and turned into a double advantage when he hit Sebastian Aho Bergeron in the face.

Bruins took the lead just a second before in a two-person power game. Marchand scored a shot from his wrist and Pasternak scored the insurance goal five minutes later.

McAvoy removed from training

Prior to the match, McAvoy was removed from the Bruins’ roster and placed under the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

To replace McAvoy on the roster, Bruins added defender Josh Brown, who played six games for the team after getting him from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline.

24-year-old McAvoy was the Bruins’ first-round pick of 2016. Norris Trophy, awarded for the NHL’s best defensive man, in each of the last two campaigns.

In 2022, he made career highs (10) and made (46). He has led all of the team’s defensive players in points this season and has averaged 24 minutes and 39 seconds.