WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 results

WWE presented its own PLE show, WrestleMania Backlash 2022, on May 8 live from the Dunkin Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

– Tonight WWE WrestleMania Backlashthe preview opens with the panel discussing the map.

A video of the match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was shown. The panel discusses Cody Rhodes and all the possibilities he represents.

Follow the promotional videos: first on Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey, then on Omos vs. Lashley. MVP is with the board to send some cleats to Lashley.

– A new promotional video on AJ Styles vs Edge as part of a rare intensity launch.

A promotional video for Madcap Moss vs Corbin has been played. Moss with painting. He flirts with the crowd and gets a more than decent reaction, The audience wakes up!

– We find Paul Heyman and Usos in behind the scenes. Heyman wishes everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. It highlights the good work some moms do, unlike others: the work of RK-bros and McIntyre. They are losers and the bloodline will prove it.

WWE Backlash Providence, Rhode Island.

Commentators are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for SmackDown, then Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for RAW.

Opening the main show with Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins! Rollins is the first to enter the ring.

Singles match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

A very big match between the two men. Rhodes goes to break vertebrae but Rollins resists and tries to roll on Rhodes. Rhodes confronted him and continued to rotate. 1, 2, 3! Cody celebrates on stage under the eyes of Rollins, ready to bring back the cover. 20 minutes of high level.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– We continue with Omos with the best player against Bobby Lashley

Singles match

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

At the end of the Omos match against Lashley’s spear with a knee kick. He put Lashley in the corner. MVP intervenes and generously continues the blows on his former protectors. Omos concludes with a Two choke chokeslams.

Winner: Omos

A promotional video for Hell in a Cell has been released. This is WWE’s next PPV that will take place on June 5 in the greater Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

– Promotional video about the rivalry between AJ Styles on one side and Edge/Damian Priest on the other. You’ll understand, patterns and edge are coming!

Singles match

AJ Styles vs Edge (Damien Priest banned from ringside)

Styles manages to put Styles Clash over the edge and tries to install. Edge managed to get rid of him at the last moment! Styles is getting ready to follow along with his massive forearm, but Priest Damian stumbles! approaching the ring. Finn Balor arrives at full speed It deals with the priest directly. Work continues in the ring. A woman in a black hoodie steps in and kicks patterns off the top rope! Edge continues directly with the intersection. Styles lose consciousness. Edge won! The woman in black heads toward the edge and takes off her headscarf… It’s Rhea Ripley!

Winner: Edge

– Make way for the women’s division, followed by the I Quit match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Match Quit

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

The authors of a big match, the two women quickly moved into the middle of the audience. They end up returning to the ring under chanting “We want tables” in support. The wish is not fulfilled because the match is finally resolved via a chair. Charlotte has the upper hand and places a chair in the center of the ring. She wishes Rhonda a happy Mother’s Day and is getting ready to try serving…but Rhonda grabbed Charlotte’s arm, put her through the chair and managed to put her arm band on. Charlotte gives up!

Winner: Ronda Rousey – New Champion

– A promotional video for Money in the Bank is being broadcasted. PLE will be held on July 2nd in Las Vegas.

– Make way for Happy Corbin against Madcap Moss

Singles match

Said Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Corbin was able to put his Deep Six on Moss, but Moss was able to clear it up at the last minute. Moss regains the upper hand and turns the sunset over a happy Corbin. 1, 2, 3, Moss beat!

Winner: Madcap Moss

– announced that Charlotte Flair has a wrist injury After his match against Ronda Rousey.

– Since no good company does not leave each other, put in the last chapter of the night: the main event.

Six player team match



Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

With the match over, McIntyre prepared for the powerbomb Reigns through the commentary tables. Jimmy Uso comes to the aid of the clan leader. Reigns takes charge and is finally the one to pass McIntyre across the table! Work and run. In the ring, Riddle dominates his world but Reigns joins him, gives him a spear, and keeps falling. Dynasty victory!

Winners: Roman Reigns and The Usos

– Reigns, USOS, and Heyman standing on stage wearing their belts. The offer ends like this.

