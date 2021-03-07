35 Best Selling Nintendo Switch in Japan for 4 Years

This week, the Nintendo Switch officially celebrated its fourth birthday. Famitsu Japanese magazine celebrated this event by publishing a special article in its latest issue. A listing has been posted, which shows the 35 best-selling games to date on the hybrid console. Despite only being released last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took first place. More than six million copies have been sold in Japan, Super Smash Bros. Ultimately it is the closest game, with just over four million copies.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,026

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,903

3. Pokemon Sword / Shield – 3,955,554

4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140

6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098

7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,475

8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Rewa Mu Teban – 1,846,039

9. Super Mario Party – 1818405

10. Minecraft – 1,806,925

11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Effie – 1,772,856

12- Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235

13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1065261

14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494

15. Kirby Star Allies – 878,800

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745825

17. Club games: 51 international classics – 630909

18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n ‘Fun! – 572,215

19. Hunting Spirits – Nintendo Switch Edition – 566909

20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,075

21.Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555.345

22 Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536209

23.1-2 Switch – 483.430

24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479866

25- Department of Archives and Records Management – 461,056

26. Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – 376481

27. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,759

28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201

29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,519

30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323562

31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308893

32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603

33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,978

34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300.027

35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876