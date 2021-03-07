35 Best Selling Nintendo Switch in Japan for 4 Years

This week, the Nintendo Switch officially celebrated its fourth birthday. Famitsu Japanese magazine celebrated this event by publishing a special article in its latest issue. A listing has been posted, which shows the 35 best-selling games to date on the hybrid console. Despite only being released last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took first place. More than six million copies have been sold in Japan, Super Smash Bros. Ultimately it is the closest game, with just over four million copies.
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,026
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,903
3. Pokemon Sword / Shield – 3,955,554
4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140
6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098
7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,475
8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Rewa Mu Teban – 1,846,039
9. Super Mario Party – 1818405
10. Minecraft – 1,806,925
11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Effie – 1,772,856
12- Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235
13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1065261
14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494
15. Kirby Star Allies – 878,800
16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745825
17. Club games: 51 international classics – 630909
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n ‘Fun! – 572,215
19. Hunting Spirits – Nintendo Switch Edition – 566909
20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,075
21.Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555.345
22 Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536209
23.1-2 Switch – 483.430
24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479866
25- Department of Archives and Records Management – 461,056
26. Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – 376481
27. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,759
28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201
29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,519
30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323562
31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308893
32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603
33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,978
34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300.027
35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876