52 cases of whooping cough reported in Estrie schools – SOCIT – EstriePlus.com | Web News Magazine | Sherbrooke

An increase in pertussis cases was observed in primary and secondary schools in Sherbrooke and Memphremagog: 52 cases were reported from 3 December 2023 to 28 January 2024.

Parents of children in each of these schools have already been notified, and preventive measures have been taken, according to information received from CIUSSS de l'Estrie – CHUS.

Whooping cough and its symptoms

Whooping cough is an infectious disease characterized by severe coughing attacks. It results from the transmission of bacteria in droplets released into the air by an infected person when he coughs or sneezes. The disease begins with a cold, then with persistent, uncontrollable bouts of coughing that may end in vomiting, pauses, difficulty breathing, or loud wheezing (cock crowing). It lasts about 1 to 10 weeks. Therefore, this disease is easily transmitted between family members or between children in the same school.





CIUSSS de l'Estrie – CHUS recommends staying at home in case of fever, cough, sore throat or nasal congestion. CIUSSS also recommends wearing a mask and feeling distant from others. It is important to avoid contact with pregnant women under 3 years of ageH The last trimester of pregnancy as well as children who are one year old or younger. These people are at greater risk of complications. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is recommended to contact your family doctor or Info-Santé at 811.

Prevention of whooping cough and respiratory diseases

As for protecting themselves from other infectious diseases, CIUSSS de l'Estrie CHUS calls on residents to continue good habits such as: washing their hands frequently; Cough or sneeze into your elbow and update on your pertussis vaccine (particularly important for women between 26 and 32 weeks pregnant and young children).