70% of the population vaccinated: free beer for all on July 4 4

Anheuser-Busch will offer free beer on July 4 if the White House reaches its goal of vaccinating 70% of the American population.

An announcement about it is currently circulating south of the border and President Joe Biden mentioned it in his speech on Wednesday.

President Biden also called on everyone to persuade Americans to vaccinate. He called on athletes, influencers and stars to join the movement to reach the milestone of vaccinating 70% of the population.

He even praised companies that give free gifts to people who come for vaccinations.

Joe Biden announced Wednesday that hair salons run by African Americans will be invited in the United States to persuade their customers to add a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to their haircuts.

This initiative comes within the framework of a series of measures aimed at encouraging the population to continue to be vaccinated throughout the month of June, which was declared the “National Month of Action”.

The goal: To meet the goal set by the Democratic president of 70% of adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, a national holiday.

Joe Biden said during his remarks that “local hairdressers and barbers” would “become the main promoters of immunization in their communities, providing information to clients, scheduling appointments for them, and even using their own businesses as immunization sites.”

The initiative in particular is being implemented in partnership with the “Black Coalition Against COVID,” the hair products company, the White House outlined in a press release.

In the United States, as elsewhere, barbers are valued as places of exchange, where employees and clients often form relationships of trust.

According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation last week, the number of blacks vaccinated, in most states, is less than the proportion of the population they represent there.

“We need everyone across the country to lead us to the finish line,” Joe Biden said. “Please exercise your freedom, do not live in fear,” he asked, especially calling for a crowd under forty, promising, if successful, “a summer of joy, gatherings and parties.”

Currently, nearly 63% of adults have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines authorized in the country. Including adolescents vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 17, more than 168 million people have received at least one dose, or more than 50% of the population.

But after a peak in early April, the pace of vaccination has run out, despite a slight recovery two weeks ago.

To counter this trend, the CEO has also announced offers so that parents can take care of their children for free while they are vaccinated, in partnership with childcare companies.

Finally, Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling through June, particularly in the south of the country, to promote the benefits of vaccination.