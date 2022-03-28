79 – A new therapeutic approach against cat allergy?

question asked by @ SIMPER301295 on our Instagram account. You too, ask us your questions for the evening on our @Scienceetvie

The option of immunotherapy to limit its effects also has the advantage of allowing the disease to be controlled over time. However, the efficacy and safety of treatment are not yet sufficient to achieve adherence to the majority of patients. The main allergen in cats is the protein Fel d 1, which is mainly found in their saliva but is deposited on their coat while grooming. To combat the excessive immune response due to an allergic reaction, immunomodulators are prescribed. They specifically activate immune cells with an anti-inflammatory effect. The result: a significant reduction in inflammation. At the same time, the resulting inflammation is reduced. With the aim of improving the immune tolerance of Fel d 1, a research team in Luxembourg wanted to reduce the risk of developing inflammatory lesions. To do this, the researchers chose to resort to CpG immunomodulator, which is already known, but in this particular case was used in higher doses. In the December 2020 issue of the magazine sensitiveThe team describes its tests that mimic human conditions, highlighting the implications of key allergy symptoms. So a new formulation of CpG could one day be used to improve the immune system tolerance of a person with a cat allergy, or even more…

>> Read also: Can a cat be allergic to its master’s hair?