90% adopted remote work policy

Normandin Beaudry She unveils the findings of her investigation into remote work practices after the pandemic launched last May. Light on the reflections of the 340 organizations, scattered throughout Canada, that answered the call.

The official remote work policy was previously only approved by اعتماد 26% organizations. Evidence that the pandemic was a catalyst for decisions and trends, these are now 91% Organizations that have adopted such a policy or are planning to do so!

This is especially true for sectors where there is little or no remote work such as public administration, construction, manufacturing of non-durable goods or energy. Just 10% Of the organizations have such a policy in place while the percentage today stands at 80%.

And those who won’t get on the wave…

Among the organizations that did not have an official teleworking policy before the pandemic, 12% Don’t plan to adopt one. This statistic is higher in the durable goods manufacturing sector (38%) where the nature of jobs requires more physical presence.

In addition, the nature of jobs is the main criterion that determines eligibility for remote work للعمل 85% Organizations, all sectors combined.

Remote work, part time

Almost half of the organizations (47%) policy that you have set or will limit a maximum number of remote working days per week. This statistic increases for the information, culture and entertainment sector (77%and for the education services sector86%), as physical presence is required to ensure the smooth running of activities.

Most organizations plan to the maximum two or three days Remote work per week. A recent study by Canada Statistics Moreover it shows يظهر 41% of workers want to have a similar schedule.

Work remotely from anywhere

The practice of allowing employees to work remotely from anywhere is still not very common. Many administrative and financial aspects need to be taken into consideration and require a certain level of analysis before moving forward. However:

29% Organizations allow this within the county

Organizations allow this within the county 15th % Which organizations allow this within the borders of Canada

Which organizations allow this within the borders of Canada 6% Organizations allow this abroad

Smaller organizations (less than 200 employees) are more flexible about this practice and allow it with percentages of 35%, 20% and 11%. It goes without saying that small organizations often have fewer decision-making processes, which leaves more room for personal management.





