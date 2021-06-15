Going back to work and changing the culture at work

BusinessSmall Business Services

mascotch, quality controlJune 15, 2021 / CNW Telbec / –If there is one truth that has changed with the pandemic, it is the fact of work. The work has brought about a paradigm shift that companies find themselves confronting with their return to the office. 2C2B Coworking has chosen to seize this trend to develop a network of scalable, turnkey co-working spaces, both in suburbs and in districts. Montreal North Shore startup just launched a big project mascotIt is building the largest co-working space outside the Montreal area. The sum of this investment is approx 10 pm $ will bring huge benefits to mascot and region.

Its goal is to respond to the challenges of human resources and the demand of business communities that are looking for innovative solutions to provide work arrangements adapted to the values ​​and needs of their employees and to support companies in living a culture of remote entrepreneurship. More than just a promoter of coworking spaces, 2C2B Coworking helps companies rethink the use of coworking spaces and realize the benefits of coworking spaces in order to get an optimal return on investment within their teams.

To achieve this, the company offers spaces for business communities that foster communication, collaboration and exchange of opportunity, as well as offering a local service that is both stimulating and convenient to meet the various alternatives to work/office side by side and break the isolation.

• Labor shortages, the epidemic and the world of work have taken joint action to new heights. More and more companies looking for flexibility and flexibility are choosing to set up affiliate offices. Thus, can they establish the prestige of the workforce and meet the new expectations of workers, many of whom are looking for enriching work environments, close to their homes and that best align with their personal and environmental values? Casey Bailargon, 2C2B General Manager and Occupational Therapist.

Revolutionizing the formula for joint action

The2C2B Building of mascot It will be built according to the principles of sustainability and design. It will provide 300 workstations from winter 2022. Companies with 1,150 employees will be able to call home there, as well as larger groups wanting to set up an affiliate office there.

These scalable spaces will be 100% human-oriented and designed according to best practices in terms of ergonomics and workplace well-being. The ergonomics of workspaces and common areas and the impact of the built environment on the health of occupants and the well-being of people are at the heart of the concept proposed by 2C2B.

Thus, the total building area is 34,500 square meters.2 It will include dedicated spaces, but also technology meeting rooms, corporate event spaces and private events as well as common areas such as a rooftop terrace, outdoor workspaces, gym, café, restaurant, hiking trails, storage space for members and more.

Better working environment, lower cost

Alors que le modle de travail hybrid prend de l’ampleur, que la majorit des Canadiens souhaitent avoir la souplesse de travailler depuis la maison ou de se rendre au bureau selon leurs besoins, les espaces de travail partags pour s’imilleent com Contracting. Not only do they meet the needs of their employees, but in addition to this, they have the potential to significantly reduce rental costs through the choice of co-working spaces and state-of-the-art. For example, by combining business and co-working in a 50/50 ratio, your monthly rental savings can be as high as 70%.

2C2B is convinced that this formula, perfectly adapted to new business realities, will enhance cooperation and preserve the corporate culture. We are convinced that mascot Members will find quickly, as the demand for this type of space is growing. We are also working on other projects in the region, concludes the general manager of 2C2B.

About 2C2B Coorking

2C2B Coworking is the pool of talents of Cassy Baillargeon, occupational therapist and Guillaume Beaudin, serial entrepreneur. Visionary and ambitious, these young entrepreneurs and real estate developers want to make 2C2B the primary partner for companies that want to offer their employees motivating workplaces, 100% comfortable and close to home. One space at a time, they build a co-working network in a workers’ happiness zone from here.

