Suzanne Kleiman, Patrick Labé, and Genevieve Schmidt are among the important cast of STAT

The bar is high for the artisans and women of the series, who are mainly set in the heart of a Montreal hospital. Remember that many followers District 31 They had to grieve over their favorite series after six years of adventures.

Screenwriter Marie-Andre Labbe (veryAnd the no date) She mentioned recently in an interview that she doesn’t want the pressure on her shoulders to be replaced District 31.

Its mission, above all, is to entertain and move viewers.

STAT It tells the story of four longtime comrades who hold various positions within a hospital in Montreal.

Emmanuel Saint Cyr (Susan .) Clément), Head of Emergency and Emergency Physician, Philippe Dupéré (Patrick Labbé), Psychiatrist, Isabelle Granger (Geneviève Schmidt), General Surgeon, and Eric Perron (Stéphane Rousseau), the benefactor rubbing shoulders in their workplace just like outside in a well- Watery dinner. About this quartet attract a host of characters within the different departments of the hospital who will be translated, among others, by Norman Damore, Virginie Ranger Beauregard, Ludivine Redding, Samantha Vince, Le Pascal Tremblay, Isabel Blaise and Jean-Nicolas Ferrault.

Actor Patrick Labbé, who will play Philippe Dupéré on the new series STAT. Photo: Pierre Manning

Distribution to please fans District 31

Besides Suzanne Kleiman, three artists will especially delight audiences District 31. We’ll find Genevieve Schmidt, the obnoxious Nancy Reubel, Patrick Lappé, the sleazy Secret Service agent, and Virginia Ranger-Burgard played by DNA professional Stephanie Mallo.

Will you listen?

STAT It is a series produced by Fabien Laroche and Michel Trudeau (Aetius Productions) as well as Guillaume Lesperance (Media).

Appointment :

STATstarting September 12, Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. at ICI TÉLÉ.