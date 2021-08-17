A 7-year-old boy dies of a brain-eating amoeba caught in a lake

Young David Pruitt died in hospital from an infection, possibly after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a lake.

page GoFundMe It was created to financially support the family of this young American, in the face of the exorbitant costs of treating primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

A fatal nervous system infection usually occurs due to the presence in the brain of amoebae, a microorganism that can enter through the nose when the victim swims in hot, polluted fresh water.

David was hospitalized on July 30, and died eight days later at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $22,000, and the family has taken advantage of their appearance to invite contributors to visit.”Kyle Cares Amoeba AwarenessLearn more about this infection and how to protect yourself and your family. “Take the time to learn the signs and symptoms,” one warns in their article.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the amoeba naegleria fowleri is the cause of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. Only 4 of the 148 people infected in the United States survived between 1962 and 2019Orlando Sentinel.