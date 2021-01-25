Sarah Sanders, a former Trump spokeswoman, wants to become the governor of Arkansas

Washington | Sarah Sanders, a former Donald Trump spokeswoman who has remained very close to her, announced her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas on Monday.

In this same republican country, in the primaries, she will have a huge advantage: her father, Mike Huckabee, a figure of American politics, was governor of this state from 1996 to 2007.

In a ten-minute video posted on Twitter, she set the tone by explicitly indicating that it is claiming the legacy of Donald Trump and his speech.

“With the radical left in power now in Washington, your ruler is your last line of defense,” she says.

Young, she was already immersed in politics thanks to her father, who was his campaign manager during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries before joining Donald Trump’s team. She quickly rose to last place until she became a spokeswoman for the White House in the summer of 2017.

She has been regularly questioned about Donald Trump’s aggressive outings against the media, and has been criticized for her rough estimates and lies in her sometimes tense interactions with journalists.

A mother of 3 children, she frequently spoke about her family and her faith from the press room.

She explained in early 2019: “I think God is calling us all to take on different roles at different times. I think he wants Donald Trump to be president and that’s why he’s here.”

By announcing his departure in the summer of 2019, Donald Trump had long praised the fighting spirit of this “warrior” and deemed it would be “brilliant” as the governor of Arkansas.

During the presidential election on November 3, Donald Trump won this southern state by a very large margin (more than 62% of the vote) against Joe Biden.