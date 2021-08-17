Africa Cup of Nations 2021: Here are the hats for the draw

the Adequate I reported the formation of the four hats of the lottery Box scheduled for Tuesday at the Yaounde Convention Center. They are made up of 6 teams each. No two countries belonging to the same destiny can be found in the same group at the end of the lottery. According to the African Football Association, the distribution was made “ based on global ranking FIFA/ Coca-Cola published August 12, 2021 (last order posted prior to withdrawal date) ».

So, the first hat consists of chain heads. These are Algeria, the defending champion, and the host country, Cameroon. But also Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria. Each of these six teams will be placed 1st in each group. Chapeau 2 also looks great. It consists of Egypt, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Gabon will be the favourites in the Hat 3 which they share with Cape Verde, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Guinea Bissau. While the newcomers, Comoros and Gambia, will play first Box It is located in Hat 4 with Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia.