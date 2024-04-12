A new case of cholera was discovered in Congo

The person, returning from the Union of Comoros, showed the characteristic symptoms of the disease and was spontaneously presented to the emergency room at the Mayotte Hospital Centre. She is currently receiving treatment at the Clearinghouse and is in stable condition.

Immediately upon receiving the alert, the Regional Health Agency teams intervened at the person’s residence, in order to disinfect the house and identify the close contact cases to provide treatment for him. New interventions are being carried out to complete the investigations and vaccinate the population residing in the surrounding area.

The mobilization in the Strip will continue for several days, in order to widely share health recommendations (controlled water consumption, regular hand washing) and avoid any further transmission of the disease.

The Prefecture and the Regional Rescue Agency in Mayotte remind anyone who returns from an area with active cholera (Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, etc.) and shows symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting, or anyone who has not traveled and has characteristic symptoms (profuse or unexplained diarrhea). ), and you are asked to isolate yourself and immediately contact Center 15.