A new day of fishing to help children with cancer

I am so grateful to be a part of it , says Aaron Chen, a member of the board of directors of Fishermen help children with cancer. I know we have a huge impact. It’s a great issue.

The volunteer, a financial worker, helped with sales at Steveston Harbor south of Vancouver on Saturday where customers could collect a nine-kilo bag of herring.

1,925 bags were quickly sold out, representing just over 19 tons of fish and $38,000 for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

Wheel assembly was conducted to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and another collection point was identified in Victoria.

Herring was caught during the event. Photo: offered par: Fishermen help children with cancer

Despite this good result, the fishery was smaller this year for several reasons, including challenges posed by sea lions approaching nets and regulations introduced by the Federal Fisheries and Ocean Administration in December that reduce BC herring fishing to maintain populations. .

Fisheries and Oceans Secretary Joyce Murray said her catch is limited because of the importance of herring to other species such as Pacific salmon.

Volunteer Force

Absolutely, all work related to this fishery is offered for free , notes Rich McBride, of The Fishing Company, The best of the sea. Fishermen who go to the sea give gasoline their time and effort. Those who pack the fish to take it to Steveston and the truck drivers who bring it back to Victoria, it’s all free.

Organism Fishermen help children with cancer Born in 2011 to help a commercial fisherman whose daughter was suffering from cancer. Sadly, she passed away shortly before the first fundraiser, but the volunteers wanted to continue to help provide items to improve the quality of life for the young patients at Children’s Hospital.

It is too long for families. You are stuck waiting for your chemotherapy in an empty empty room where there is nothing to distract the children. , says Aaron Chen, explaining that the money from the sales has already been used to buy blankets, hospitality bags, game consoles and even slot machines. juices.

So they can entertain them as they try to forget a little about what brings them to the hospital. It’s very special to us , continued.

Volunteers catch herring during the annual sale. Photo: offered par: Fishermen help children with cancer

Cancer remains the deadliest disease among children aged 1-19 in Canada. The survival rate for many childhood cancers has increased dramatically in the past 20 years, but many are still impossible to treat, the organization stresses.