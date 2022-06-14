A new immersion for visitors to the Onondaga submarine

authorized The Super powers From OnondagaVisitors are invited to load torpedoes, start the engines, and check the oxygen inside the submarine using an electronic tablet. At a cost of five dollars, the They range in age from 7 to 97 years old A tool that acts as a switch can be obtained to start the five stations of the submarine.

The interactive track show must run through the fall. Photo: Radio Canada / Francois Gagnon

This new proposal for the marine site aims on the one hand to increase its reception capacity, and on the other hand to provide visitors with a completely new interactive experience.

According to the general manager of the Pointe-au-Père Naval Historic Site, Helen Tyberg, part [à savoir] How the subpart really works is poorly explained .

” Submarine space is still limited, and we wanted to improve it and better explain everything that can be explained in relation to the submarine. » – Quote from Hélène Théberge, Director General of the Pointe-au-Père Naval Historic Site

Since its opening, the submarine has already attracted crowds from other provinces of Canada, as well as from Germany and England.

The historic site welcomed more than 60,000 spectators in 2021, and this year the organization hopes to attract 80,000 visitors, its level before the start of the pandemic.

According to Edward’s report Bedouin