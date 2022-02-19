A new top for Philip Danault

Quebec’s Philip Danault set a new record for goals in a single season on Friday night, as he rocked the strings for the 14th time of the campaign wearing the Los Angeles Kings uniform.

The former Canadian has not scored more than 13 goals in a season since the start of his career, which he achieved with FC Montreal in 2016-2017, and then again in 2019-2020.

In a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, Kipker took advantage of a second-half relay from Victor Arvidson to stand alone in front of goalkeeper Laurent Prosuite, who beat him with a shot into the skylight. And so he carried the mark to 3 to 3. Adrien Quimby ruled in favor of the Kings in overtime.

“This group believes in the potential for a comeback,” Kings head coach Todd McClellan said on the National Hockey League’s website after the game. We didn’t have that feeling in the last 15 or 20 games last season, but we feel it now.”

Adding a veteran like Danault can only help the situation. Since being drafted in the first round (ranked 26) at a 2011 auction by the Chicago Blackhawks, Danault now has 69 goals in 439 games. He stood out again this season with a +14 lead with the Kings. Only Trevor Moore does better at LA Club (+15).

Exceeded 53 points…

Without a contract during his last season outside the National League, the 28-year-old preferred to leave the Belle Province organization to settle in California, where he accepted a six-year contract worth $33 million.

After breaking his own record for goals in a single season, Danault will have to work hard if he also wants to beat his all-time high in points, who amassed 53 goals in 2018-2019 with the Canadian. He currently has 27 matches out of 47.

The Kings (25-15-7) were the last team drafted in the Western Conference with 57 points in the standings in 49 games. The race is expected to be fierce for a place in qualifying.