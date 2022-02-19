Tech

PS4 patch: Sony has fixed Cyberpunk 2077 disc playback issue

February 19, 2022
Jillian Castillo

Sony has just released a system update for its PS4 consoles with the aim of fixing a major issue preventing players from playing Cyberpunk 2077.

While that Cyberpunk 2077 movie to publish Very big update And the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Enhanced Editionshe had to run into a problem this time with his physical copies.

Many players stepped up when they found out that their cake was from Cyberpunk 2077 can no longer be played on their PS4 console. An additional concern that has been added to the very long list of bugs in the C game.d project redexcept this time it wasn’t the game’s fault, but the PS4 itself.

problem that Sony The correction has ended since the Japanese giant published as of today, February 19, 2022, a New update for PS4 to correct the shot.

A PS4 software update is now available. Fixes an issue where Cyberpunk 2077 disc version does not play on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Make sure your system is up to date.

