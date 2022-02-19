PS4 patch: Sony has fixed Cyberpunk 2077 disc playback issue

Sony has just released a system update for its PS4 consoles with the aim of fixing a major issue preventing players from playing Cyberpunk 2077.

While that Cyberpunk 2077 movie to publish Very big update And the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Enhanced Editionshe had to run into a problem this time with his physical copies.

Many players stepped up when they found out that their cake was from Cyberpunk 2077 can no longer be played on their PS4 console. An additional concern that has been added to the very long list of bugs in the C game.d project redexcept this time it wasn’t the game’s fault, but the PS4 itself.

problem that Sony The correction has ended since the Japanese giant published as of today, February 19, 2022, a New update for PS4 to correct the shot.

A PS4 software update is now available. Fixes an issue where Cyberpunk 2077 disc version does not play on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. Make sure your system is up to date.

We are aware of an issue with a Cyberpunk 2077 disc version that won’t play on PS4 after installing the latest patch for the game. We are planning to release an update for PS4 tomorrow, February 19th (PST) to address the issue. We thank you for your patience. Ask PlayStation (AskPlayStation) February 19, 2022

There is a live PS4 software update now. It addresses the issue of Cyberpunk 2077 disc version not playing on PS4 after installing the latest patch of the game. Please make sure to update your system. pic.twitter.com/3EYJNGjRKp – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 19, 2022