Can gut germs heal us?

Thus, obese people will have a less diverse than average gut microbiota. Today, scientists are trying to use this bacterium as a therapeutic tool.

In France, fecal transplantation is known as a medicine. People with diarrhea caused by Clostridium difficilean antibiotic-resistant bacterium that underwent a human fecal transplant from a healthy individual to rebalance an altered gut flora.

The treatment is 80% effective. Currently, clinical trials are being conducted to test this treatment in other diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, certain forms of autism and type 2 diabetes, among others.